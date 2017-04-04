People have celebrated the ancient "Yabusame" archery event, which is held annually at Miyazaki Shrine in western Japan.

Archers galloped on horses and shot arrows at targets during the shrine ritual in Miyazaki City.

Twelve archers on horseback in traditional costumes took part on Monday to showcase their shooting skills.

The horses raced down the 230-meter course while the riders slung arrows at 3 targets, each measuring 60 centimeters square.