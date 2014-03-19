The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology on Monday opened online its new Deep-Sea Debris Database, which features videos and images of trash taken in deep waters, including by its Shinkai 6500 manned research submarine.

The agency posts on its websites images of the deep sea taken by manned or unmanned research submarines since it launched the operations of its Shinkai 2000 manned research submarine in 1982.

The agency compiled the database by selecting videos and images of trash from its vast archive, which also covers land features and creatures in the deep sea.