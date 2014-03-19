A roller coaster was brought to an emergency stop at the Nagashima Spa Land amusement park in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, Monday morning, leaving seven passengers suspended in midair for about 15 minutes.

The cars on the 4D Spin Coaster Arashi stopped some 34 meters above the ground near the top of the track at around 10:55 a.m. (1:55 a.m. GMT) after its safety system was set off, the operator of the amusement park said.

After staying there for about 15 minutes, the cars completed the rest of the 310-meter track to return to the starting point, the operator said.

None of the passengers were injured, it added.

The sensor on the roller coaster system failed to recognize the return to the starting point of the preceding cars, triggering the safety system and leaving the next set in the middle of the track, the operator said.

不安な時間が約15分間続きました。7人の客を乗せた新型ジェットコースター。高さ30メートルほどの所で緊急停止しました。 3日午前、三重県桑名市の遊園地「ナガシマスパーランド」で、新型のジェットコースター「嵐」が緊急停止しました。