Discussions have gained momentum in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party over how to widen the range of education provided free of tuition, since a new proposal was floated last week.

An LDP group on a long-term economic vision, whose members include party agriculture affairs division head Shinjiro Koizumi, on Wednesday proposed expanding the current social insurance system to make preschool education and child care services free of charge.

The proposal followed a call for issuing so-called education bonds to make a wider range of education tuition-free, including at universities.

The bond idea, put forward by Executive Acting Secretary-General Hakubun Shimomura and former education minister Hiroshi Hase, is being discussed at a special team that reports directly to the LDP president, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.