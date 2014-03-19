Discussions have gained momentum in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party over how to widen the range of education provided free of tuition, since a new proposal was floated last week.
An LDP group on a long-term economic vision, whose members include party agriculture affairs division head Shinjiro Koizumi, on Wednesday proposed expanding the current social insurance system to make preschool education and child care services free of charge.
The proposal followed a call for issuing so-called education bonds to make a wider range of education tuition-free, including at universities.
The bond idea, put forward by Executive Acting Secretary-General Hakubun Shimomura and former education minister Hiroshi Hase, is being discussed at a special team that reports directly to the LDP president, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
A roller coaster was brought to an emergency stop at the Nagashima Spa Land amusement park in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, Monday morning, leaving seven passengers suspended in midair for about 15 minutes. (Jiji)
Ikutaro Kakehashi, an influential figure in the 1980s pop music scene and founder of electronic instrument makers Roland Corp. and ATV Corp., has died at the age of 87, an ATV spokeswoman told The Japan Times on Monday. (Japan Times)
Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan is sending back its ambassador to South Korea. His announcement ends 3 months of diplomatic standoff over the statue symbolizing those referred to as wartime comfort women. (NHK)
A murdered 9-year-old Vietnamese girl, whose body was recently found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture, was buried Monday at a cemetery in her hometown in northern Vietnam, with about 600 family and friends attending the funeral. (Japan Times)
The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology on Monday opened online its new Deep-Sea Debris Database, which features videos and images of trash taken in deep waters, including by its Shinkai 6500 manned research submarine. (Jiji)