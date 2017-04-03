Ikutaro Kakehashi, an influential figure in the 1980s pop music scene and founder of electronic instrument makers Roland Corp. and ATV Corp., has died at the age of 87, an ATV spokeswoman told The Japan Times on Monday.
Kakehashi founded Roland in Osaka in 1972 and headed the company as an engineer and businessman, where he oversaw the invention of synthesizers and many other revolutionary instruments that changed the direction of music.
The TR-808 and TR-909 drum machines, as well as the TB-303 bass synthesizer, are a few examples of instruments invented by Roland under Kakehashi's leadership. These became popular pieces of equipment among producers of Detroit techno, Chicago house, new wave and other pop genres of the 1980s. They remain classics and are still used by many musicians today.
In 2013, Kakehashi won a Technical Grammy Award for his contribution to the development of MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) technology. MIDI is a technical standard for electronic instruments that allows synthesizers made by different manufacturers to synchronize.
In 2000, he left a set of handprints on Hollywood's Rockwalk hall of fame.
A roller coaster was brought to an emergency stop at the Nagashima Spa Land amusement park in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, Monday morning, leaving seven passengers suspended in midair for about 15 minutes. (Jiji)
Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan is sending back its ambassador to South Korea. His announcement ends 3 months of diplomatic standoff over the statue symbolizing those referred to as wartime comfort women. (NHK)
A murdered 9-year-old Vietnamese girl, whose body was recently found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture, was buried Monday at a cemetery in her hometown in northern Vietnam, with about 600 family and friends attending the funeral. (Japan Times)
The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology on Monday opened online its new Deep-Sea Debris Database, which features videos and images of trash taken in deep waters, including by its Shinkai 6500 manned research submarine. (Jiji)