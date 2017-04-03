A murdered 9-year-old Vietnamese girl, whose body was recently found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture, was buried Monday at a cemetery in her hometown in northern Vietnam, with about 600 family and friends attending the funeral.

"I am feeling a bit calmer now that we have come to the place where my daughter will be laid to rest in peace," Le Anh Hao told reporters after the casket carrying the body of his daughter, Le Thi Nhat Linh, was escorted by relatives to the cemetery near her ancestral home in Hung Yen Province.

Linh was a third-grade elementary school student in Matsudo when she went missing on March 24 on her way to school, approximately 600 meters from her home. Her naked body was found two days later near a river about 10 km from the school, leading police to believe she was abducted by someone immediately after she left home.

千葉県我孫子市で遺体で見つかった女の子の母国、ベトナムの日本大使が父親の実家を訪れて「大変、申し訳ない」と父親に伝えました。 先月26日、我孫子市の排水路の脇で、ベトナム国籍のレェ・ティ・ニャット・リンちゃん（9）が遺体で発見されました。