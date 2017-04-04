A large cargo truck crashed into heavy traffic and triggered a five-car pileup on an expressway in Suwa City on Monday, leaving at least 19 people injured.

The 10-ton truck crashed into the cars on the Chuo Expressway at around 5:10 p.m. during heavy traffic due to road construction work, the Nishinippon Shimbun (Apr. 3) quoted Nagano Prefectural Police as saying.

A total of 19 people were rushed to a hospital. Six were seriously injured, the prefectural highway patrol said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, which shuttered the southbound lane of the Okaya Junction for some six hours.

長野県諏訪市の中央自動車道で大型トラックなど6台が絡む事故があり、17人が重軽傷を負いました。 3日午後5時ごろ、諏訪市の中央道下りで、大型トラックが渋滞で停車中の普通乗用車など5台に追突しました。