The shoji player who became the youngest-ever professional in Japan last year has now set a new record, clinching his 11th straight victory since his debut match.

14-year-old Sota Fujii defeated his opponent in a match that lasted 7 hours in Osaka, western Japan, on Tuesday.

Fujii became a pro player in October of last year at the age of 14 years and 2 months.

In his debut match in December, Fujii defeated 76-year-old Hifumi Kato, who holds the highest rank of ninth-dan and is the oldest active professional player.