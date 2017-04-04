Workers are busy preparing to reopen a scenic mountain route through central Japan's Northern Alps after a winter closure.

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route connects Omachi City in Nagano Prefecture and Tateyama Town in Toyama Prefecture with a ropeway, cable cars and buses.

The 90-kilometer route attracts about one million visitors every year.

Murodo is the route's highest point, at 2,450 meters. Eight bulldozers cleared snow from the road that had accumulated to a depth of 8 meters.