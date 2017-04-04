The University of Tokyo was crowned the nation's top university for teaching and learning environments in a first-ever Japan ranking by the Times Higher Education (THE) magazine, with Tohoku University in Miyagi Prefecture coming in second and Kyoto University placing third.

In THE Japan University Ranking 2017, produced in cooperation with educational services company Benesse Holdings Inc., national universities dominated the first nine spots. Seven were former Imperial universities founded between 1886 and 1939, including Nagoya University and Osaka University, which are considered to be on par with Ivy League schools in the United States.

Renowned private institutions Waseda University and Keio University came in at No. 10 and No. 11, respectively.

Unlike its annual global ranking that places greater focus on research performance, the Japan ranking emphasized what the institutions offer students. They were graded on four categories: educational resources, educational satisfaction, outcomes, and international environment, according to THE.

By category, municipal public institution Akita International University topped the educational satisfaction ranking, while Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University, which boasts students from about 50 countries, led the international environment category.

The University of Tokyo, commonly known as Todai, took first or second place in three of the four categories. But when it came to the internationalization of its campus, Todai lagged behind many, coming in at No. 54.