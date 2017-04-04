Promising to address public concerns about the social ills associated with gambling, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kicked off the inaugural meeting Tuesday of a government task force that will make recommendations on licensing and operating integrated resorts (IR) with casinos.
"The world's highest standards of casino regulations will be introduced, and policies to deal with issues like gambling addiction will be addressed," Abe said during the meeting. "This will create clean, Japanese-style integrated resorts."
In the coming months, the task force will bring together lawyers, accountants, economists and political analysts to discuss licensing and operating issues, as well as financial and tax issues.
Headed by Abe and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the expert panel will also make recommendations on how to keep criminal activity out of the casinos and measures to prevent money laundering.
Under consideration are rules similar to those adopted in Singapore to discourage problem gambling. These include an entrance fee for residents who access the casino floor and a system that requires public officials to report visits to the casino exceeding a set monthly limit.
Specific policies to deal with gambling addiction will be discussed - such as a system where problem gamblers or immediate family members can voluntarily add themselves to casino exclusion lists.
Finally, the committee will also consider what restrictions to place on advertising.
