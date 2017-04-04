The release last week of a report that popular actor Ken Watanabe is engaged in a seemingly open extra-marital affair while his wife battles breast cancer is causing more details to emerge.

Among them are claims by Cyzo (Apr. 3) that the affair is hardly the actor's first indiscretion. "This is not the first time," an entertainment reporter says.

The report, appearing in the April 6 issue of weekly tabloid Shukan Bunshun, includes photographs showing Watanabe, 57, holding hands with a Japanese woman, 36, during a date at New York's Central Park on February 18.

The reporter for the magazine also followed them to dinner at a Chinese restaurant two days later. As well, other photographs published in the article show the couple in intimate situations.

A reporter for a women's magazine tells Cyzo that Bunshun may have gotten the scoop but there have been numerous whispers about infidelity that have circulated in the past, each time with the woman being different. "Going back ten years, the total number of suspected affairs between Watanabe and various women is four," the reporter says.