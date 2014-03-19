Universal Studios Japan continued to ramp up its allure for consumers in the year ended in March, again outshining archrival Tokyo Disney Resort in attendance growth.

Visitors to TDR, the nation's biggest amusement complex by attendance, which is operated by Oriental Land in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, declined for a second straight year, while USJ in Osaka, Disney's principal rival, notched up another record-breaking figure.

TDR's performance was apparently hurt by hikes in ticket prices in April last year. Meanwhile, USJ raised its appeal by spending heavily on new attractions.

The annual attendance figure for TDR dipped 0.6% in fiscal 2016 from the previous year to 30 million. In the first half of the fiscal year (April-September), the number of people who passed through the gates into the "land of dreams" fell 0.3% from the year-earlier period due partly to several typhoons that affected the Tokyo metropolitan area.