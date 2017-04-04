Kanagawa cops: Man dies after being stabbed by son
tokyoreporter.com -- Apr 05
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his father who later died, reports TBS News.

At around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Takeo Kosuge allegedly stabbed his father, 75-year-old Shinobu, in the back with a kitchen knife at the residence they shared, located in the Shimotsuchidana area.

About one hour later, the suspect reported the incident to a police station. His father was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Kosuge has been charged with attempted murder. "I bought the knife one or two years ago, and I concealed it in the house," the suspect is quoted by police.

According to NHK (Apr. 4), the suspect held a grudge against his father for regularly telling him to get a job. "So I came up from behind him in the living room as he watched television and stabbed him," the suspect said.

神奈川県で同居する75歳の父親の背中を包丁で刺して殺害しようとした疑いで、息子が逮捕されました。父親は病院で死亡しました。　無職の小菅武夫容疑者（41）は3日午後7時すぎ、神奈川県藤沢市の自宅で、同居する父親の志伸さんの背中を包丁で刺して殺害しようとした疑いが持たれています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
