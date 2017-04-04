Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his father who later died, reports TBS News.
At around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Takeo Kosuge allegedly stabbed his father, 75-year-old Shinobu, in the back with a kitchen knife at the residence they shared, located in the Shimotsuchidana area.
About one hour later, the suspect reported the incident to a police station. His father was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.
Kosuge has been charged with attempted murder. "I bought the knife one or two years ago, and I concealed it in the house," the suspect is quoted by police.
According to NHK (Apr. 4), the suspect held a grudge against his father for regularly telling him to get a job. "So I came up from behind him in the living room as he watched television and stabbed him," the suspect said.
Promising to address public concerns about the social ills associated with gambling, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kicked off the inaugural meeting Tuesday of a government task force that will make recommendations on licensing and operating integrated resorts (IR) with casinos. (Japan Times)
The University of Tokyo was crowned the nation's top university for teaching and learning environments in a first-ever Japan ranking by the Times Higher Education (THE) magazine, with Tohoku University in Miyagi Prefecture coming in second and Kyoto University placing third. (Japan Times)
The release last week of a report that popular actor Ken Watanabe is engaged in a seemingly open extra-marital affair while his wife battles breast cancer is causing more details to emerge. (tokyoreporter.com)