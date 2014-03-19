Japan's only existing double-decker Shinkansen bullet train series is set to end its service by the March 2021 end of fiscal 2020.

East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, said Tuesday that it will replace its E4 series double-decker trains on the Joetsu Shinkansen Line with newest E7 series trains in stages between fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2020.

A total of 11 E7 Shinkansen trains, each with 12 cars, will be introduced on the line, which connects Tokyo Station and Niigata Station, in the city of Niigata, the capital of the namesake central Japan prefecture located along the Sea of Japan.

The E7 series is already used on the Hokuriku Shinkansen Line between Tokyo and Kanazawa Station, in the central prefecture of Ishikawa, also facing the Sea of Japan.