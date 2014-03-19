Japan is nowhere near 2 pct inflation four years after the Bank of Japan made a drastic monetary policy regime change with much fanfare.

On April 4, 2013, the BOJ introduced the "quantitative and qualitative monetary easing" policy featuring massive Japanese government bond purchases, expressing confidence that it would hit its 2 pct inflation target in about two years.

The central bank last year expanded the policy framework by introducing a negative interest rate on part of commercial banks' deposits at the BOJ and adding a target of guiding 10-year JGB yields to around zero pct.

However, there is no sign that consumer price growth will rise to such a high level anytime soon. Japan's persistently low inflation is unlikely to reach the target before Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's five-year term ends on April 8, 2018.