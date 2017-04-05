Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on Wednesday welcomed Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who are visiting Japan as state guests, at the Imperial Palace, with Crown Prince Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also attending a related event there.
The Spanish royal couple are on a four-day visit to Japan from Tuesday aimed at further strengthening the ties between the two countries as Tokyo and Madrid mark the 150th anniversary of bilateral relations next year.
The emperor thanked the king for sending a condolence message on March 28 over an avalanche that killed seven students of a high school mountaineering group and a teacher the previous day in Tochigi Prefecture, according to the Imperial Household Agency.
Recounting his first visit to Spain in 1953 when he was crown prince, Emperor Akihito was quoted as saying, "Both (our countries) were going through difficult times, with Japan, in the aftermath of World War II, and Spain, following the end of its civil war."
The two countries' national anthems were played and the king received a formal salute from the Ground Self-Defense Force honor guard in the welcoming ceremony.
