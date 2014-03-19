Moritomo Gakuen, a nationalist school operator at the center of a political scandal connected to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over its bargain-price purchase of state property, was sued Wednesday for allegedly not fully paying bills for building a new elementary school at the site.
ujiwara Kogyo, an Osaka-based construction company, filed a lawsuit with the Osaka District Court demanding Moritomo Gakuen pay about 400 million yen ($3.6 million) that is past the due date of March 31. The total unpaid amount exceeds 1.6 billion yen, the firm said.
Moritomo Gakuen bought an 8,770-square-meter plot of state land in the western city of Toyonaka in Osaka last June for a price more than 800 million yen less than its appraisal value to build the school. The government said the price reflects the cost of removing waste found under the ground at the site.
Abe's wife Akie had been close to the elementary school project, having been listed as the planned school's honorary principal until her recent resignation. She also gave speeches at a Moritomo Gakuen-run kindergarten that was probed over suspected hate speech after parents of pupils were given handouts denigrating Korean residents of Japan and Chinese people.
After the cut-price land deal was criticized in parliament, Moritomo Gakuen dropped its application to open an elementary school at the site. The school had been planned to open this month.
The city of Osaka has officially recognized a same-sex couple as foster parents, becoming the first municipality in Japan to do so, local and central government officials said Wednesday, as efforts are being made to eliminate discrimination against sexual minorities. (Kyodo)
Zojoji Temple in central Tokyo may be the latest victim of suspected vandals believed to have defaced shrines and temples across Japan this month with a liquid substance, according to the police. (Japan Today)
Students at public junior high and high schools across Japan have English proficiency levels far below targets set by the government, the education ministry said in a fiscal 2016 survey on Wednesday. (Jiji)
Japanese postdisaster reconstruction minister Masahiro Imamura on Wednesday came under fire for his angry responses to questions from a journalist on support for nuclear disaster voluntary evacuees. (Jiji)
Nearly one in every four men and one in every seven women in Japan had remained unmarried at age 50 in 2015 in a clear sign that Japanese people are increasingly shying away from tying the knot, a government report shows. (Japan Today)