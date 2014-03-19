The decaying bodies of three people have been found in an apartment in Ageo, Saitama Prefecture, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the bodies are believed to be those of a 76-year-old woman and her two sons, aged 52 and 49, who lived in the apartment, Fuji TV reported. The bodies were found at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the apartment manager contacted them, saying he hadn't seen any of the family since late February.

When police arrived, the door was locked, but one living room window was unlocked. The manager let the police in and they found the three bodies. Police said that judging from the condition of the bodies, it appeared the trio had died several weeks ago.

埼玉県上尾市のアパートで、男女3人の変死体が見つかりました。3人は家族とみられていて、警察が死因を調べています。 4日午前10時すぎ、上尾市のアパートで、管理人の親族の女性から「居住者と連絡が取れないので、立ち会ってほしい」と警察に通報がありました。