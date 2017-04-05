More retailers in Japan accept virtual currency
Japan Times -- Apr 05
With the use of virtual currency spreading especially overseas, more retailers in Japan are opening up to payments from tourists via the blockchain technology.

Electronics retailer Bic Camera Inc. announced Wednesday its outlets will start accepting payments by bitcoin for purchases of up to ¥100,000 on a trial basis at its flagship store in Tokyo's Yurakucho district and Bicqlo Bic Camera in Shinjuku from Friday.

The company said it is introducing the new payment option, which it claims is a first for a major retailer in the nation, out of the belief that the use of the virtual currency will become more common among domestic consumers. It also said the move would attract more foreign tourists to use the cryptocurrency.

Introduced in 2009, bitcoin has become one of the most widely used digital currencies, with about 20 million users worldwide as of March, according to bitFlyer, a major domestic bitcoin exchange operator. The company is working with Bic Camera to set up the payment system at the stores. There are about 600,000 users in Japan, it said.

As of December 2016, payment by bitcoin was accepted at 4,500 domestic outlets, including bars, cafes and even sushi restaurants, according to Coincheck Inc., another major bitcoin exchange in Japan.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Apr 05
More retailers in Japan accept virtual currency
With the use of virtual currency spreading especially overseas, more retailers in Japan are opening up to payments from tourists via the blockchain technology. (Japan Times)
Apr 05
Preparing Japan's alpine route for reopening
Workers are busy preparing to reopen a scenic mountain route through central Japan's Northern Alps after a winter closure. (NHK)
Apr 05
Japan's only double-decker Shinkansen series to end service
Japan's only existing double-decker Shinkansen bullet train series is set to end its service by the March 2021 end of fiscal 2020. (Jiji)
Apr 03
Cherry trees in full bloom in Tokyo
Thousands of people are enjoying the cherry blossoms in Tokyo as weather officials in the capital announced on Sunday they are in full bloom. (NHK)
Apr 03
New Suica system developed to make travel in Japan smoother
The Japanese government and private-sector firms have developed a system using the Suica smart card to make it easier for visitors to Japan to check in hotels and purchase tax-free goods. (Jiji)
Mar 30
Cabinet approves new tourism promotion plan
The government adopted at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday a new tourism promotion plan calling for legislation to realize so-called integrated resorts that bring together casinos, hotels and shopping malls. (the-japan-news.com)
Mar 29
Narita Airport to introduce self-service baggage drop machines
Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, unveiled Tuesday self-service baggage drop machines for international flights. (Jiji)
Mar 28
Residence of Shigeru Yoshida rebuilt as museum
A ceremony was held on Sunday to celebrate the completion of work to reconstruct the old residence of former Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida in the town of Oiso, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo. (Jiji)
Mar 26
Quake-hit castle open to cherry blossom viewers
People in the City of Kumamoto are welcoming spring after a particularly trying year. Many are still recovering from a series of earthquakes that struck southwestern Japan last April. (NHK)
Mar 26
Shinkansen effects on tourism in Hokkaido still limited
In the year after the opening of the Hokkaido Shinkansen high-speed railway service, the number of visitors increased mainly in Hakodate, southern Hokkaido, the gateway to Japan's northernmost main island. (Jiji)