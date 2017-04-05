With the use of virtual currency spreading especially overseas, more retailers in Japan are opening up to payments from tourists via the blockchain technology.
Electronics retailer Bic Camera Inc. announced Wednesday its outlets will start accepting payments by bitcoin for purchases of up to ¥100,000 on a trial basis at its flagship store in Tokyo's Yurakucho district and Bicqlo Bic Camera in Shinjuku from Friday.
The company said it is introducing the new payment option, which it claims is a first for a major retailer in the nation, out of the belief that the use of the virtual currency will become more common among domestic consumers. It also said the move would attract more foreign tourists to use the cryptocurrency.
Introduced in 2009, bitcoin has become one of the most widely used digital currencies, with about 20 million users worldwide as of March, according to bitFlyer, a major domestic bitcoin exchange operator. The company is working with Bic Camera to set up the payment system at the stores. There are about 600,000 users in Japan, it said.
As of December 2016, payment by bitcoin was accepted at 4,500 domestic outlets, including bars, cafes and even sushi restaurants, according to Coincheck Inc., another major bitcoin exchange in Japan.
The government adopted at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday a new tourism promotion plan calling for legislation to realize so-called integrated resorts that bring together casinos, hotels and shopping malls. (the-japan-news.com)
A ceremony was held on Sunday to celebrate the completion of work to reconstruct the old residence of former Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida in the town of Oiso, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo. (Jiji)
In the year after the opening of the Hokkaido Shinkansen high-speed railway service, the number of visitors increased mainly in Hakodate, southern Hokkaido, the gateway to Japan's northernmost main island. (Jiji)