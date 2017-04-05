Despite growing support nationally for added LGBT protection in recent years, nearly 60 percent of sexual minorities have been bullied at school, according to a recent online survey that also found teachers did not help end the intimidation.

The internet survey, conducted by Yasuharu Hidaka, a professor of social epidemiology at Takarazuka University School of Nursing in Osaka, found that 58.2 percent of respondents faced bullying in elementary, junior high or high school, and most of them endured verbal abuse and anti-gay slurs.

Only 13.6 percent said teachers had helped resolve the issue.

The findings shed light on the lack of support for LGBT students at classrooms.

Commissioned by Lifenet Insurance Co. and conducted between July and October last year, the study polled 15,064 subjects from teenagers to nonagenarians. Hidaka said the poll of sexual minorities is the largest survey of its kind to date in Japan.

Nearly 70 percent of those surveyed did not learn anything about homosexuality at school. The percentage was lower for those in their teens and 20s, compared with those aged 40 or older.

More than 20 percent said that homosexuality was taught in schools as "abnormal" or received negative information about sexual minorities. The ratio was higher for younger people than for older generations.