Nearly one in every four men and one in every seven women in Japan had remained unmarried at age 50 in 2015 in a clear sign that Japanese people are increasingly shying away from tying the knot, a government report shows.
Experts attributed the growing trend to less social pressure to marry and financial worries among workers as more people hold nonpermanent jobs, with the data pointing to the need for increased policy efforts to promote marriage.
The findings are particularly troubling to Japan as it means the country's birthrate is unlikely to rebound anytime soon and more people will resort to nursing- and health-care services when they get older as they have no spouse or child they can turn to for such care.
The new report by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research showed the proportion of those who had never married by age 50 hit a record 23.37% for men, up 3.23 percentage points from the previous survey in 2010, and a record 14.06% for women, up 3.45 points.
The figures drew a sharp contrast with a 1970 survey that showed 1.70% of men and 3.33% of women had never married by age 50.
The data, which do not count those who were divorced or separated by the death of a spouse by age 50, are released every five years based on a national census.
