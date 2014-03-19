Japanese postdisaster reconstruction minister Masahiro Imamura on Wednesday came under fire for his angry responses to questions from a journalist on support for nuclear disaster voluntary evacuees.

At a press conference Tuesday, Imamura raised his voice at the journalist, who repeatedly asked questions about the recent end of accommodation support for residents who voluntarily evacuated from Fukushima areas near Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 power plant, the site of the March 2011 meltdowns.

The journalist pressed the central government to take responsibility for helping the people even though their original homes are outside the mandatory evacuation areas.

After heated exchanges, Imamura angrily told the journalist to leave the press conference room. He also said the voluntary evacuees moved away on their own responsibility.