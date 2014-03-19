Students at public junior high and high schools across Japan have English proficiency levels far below targets set by the government, the education ministry said in a fiscal 2016 survey on Wednesday.
The survey showed that the proportion of third-grade junior high school students with English skills equivalent to Grade 3 in the country's popular Eiken English proficiency test or higher fell 0.5 percentage point from the previous year to 36.1 pct, against the targeted level of 50 pct.
The share of third-grade high school students with skills equivalent to Grade Pre-2 in the Eiken test or higher rose 2.1 points to 36.4 pct, still short of the 50-pct target, the ministry said.
The government aims to raise both proportions to 50 pct by fiscal 2017, which ends in March 2018.
