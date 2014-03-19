Zojoji Temple in central Tokyo may be the latest victim of suspected vandals believed to have defaced shrines and temples across Japan this month with a liquid substance, according to the police. (Japan Today)
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on Wednesday welcomed Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who are visiting Japan as state guests, at the Imperial Palace, with Crown Prince Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also attending a related event there. (Japan Times)
Promising to address public concerns about the social ills associated with gambling, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kicked off the inaugural meeting Tuesday of a government task force that will make recommendations on licensing and operating integrated resorts (IR) with casinos. (Japan Times)
A roller coaster was brought to an emergency stop at the Nagashima Spa Land amusement park in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, Monday morning, leaving seven passengers suspended in midair for about 15 minutes. (Jiji)
Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan is sending back its ambassador to South Korea. His announcement ends 3 months of diplomatic standoff over the statue symbolizing those referred to as wartime comfort women. (NHK)
A murdered 9-year-old Vietnamese girl, whose body was recently found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture, was buried Monday at a cemetery in her hometown in northern Vietnam, with about 600 family and friends attending the funeral. (Japan Times)