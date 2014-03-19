Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe strongly condemned North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile that fell into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday.

The missile launch is "a serious provocative act and utterly unacceptable," Abe told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

The Japanese government made a strong protest to North Korea via its embassy in Beijing.

Further provocations from North Korea are possible, Abe said, adding that Japan is ready to continue close cooperation with the United States and South Korea to address the situation.

Abe instructed officials to collect and analyze information thoroughly for timely and proper disclosure, to ensure the safety of aircraft and ships, and to prepare for contingencies.

北朝鮮が5日朝、日本海に向けて弾道ミサイル1発を発射しました。日本政府はNSC（国家安全保障会議）を開いて対応を協議しました。 （政治部・吉野真太郎記者報告） 5日午前、総理官邸で安倍総理大臣が北朝鮮を強く非難するコメントを発表しました。