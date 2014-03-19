Abe condemns North Korea missile firing
Jiji -- Apr 06
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe strongly condemned North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile that fell into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday.

The missile launch is "a serious provocative act and utterly unacceptable," Abe told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

The Japanese government made a strong protest to North Korea via its embassy in Beijing.

Further provocations from North Korea are possible, Abe said, adding that Japan is ready to continue close cooperation with the United States and South Korea to address the situation.

Abe instructed officials to collect and analyze information thoroughly for timely and proper disclosure, to ensure the safety of aircraft and ships, and to prepare for contingencies.

北朝鮮が5日朝、日本海に向けて弾道ミサイル1発を発射しました。日本政府はNSC（国家安全保障会議）を開いて対応を協議しました。　（政治部・吉野真太郎記者報告）　5日午前、総理官邸で安倍総理大臣が北朝鮮を強く非難するコメントを発表しました。
News sources: Jiji, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Apr 06
Another temple found possibly vandalized with liquid
Zojoji Temple in central Tokyo may be the latest victim of suspected vandals believed to have defaced shrines and temples across Japan this month with a liquid substance, according to the police. (Japan Today)
Apr 06
Abe condemns North Korea missile firing
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe strongly condemned North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile that fell into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday. (Jiji)
Apr 05
3 decaying bodies found in Saitama apartment
The decaying bodies of three people have been found in an apartment in Ageo, Saitama Prefecture, police said Wednesday. (Japan Today)
Apr 05
Emperor, empress welcome Spain's royal couple at Imperial Palace
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on Wednesday welcomed Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who are visiting Japan as state guests, at the Imperial Palace, with Crown Prince Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also attending a related event there. (Japan Times)
Apr 05
Kanagawa cops: Man dies after being stabbed by son
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his father who later died, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 05
Task force looks into minimizing social cost of casinos
Promising to address public concerns about the social ills associated with gambling, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kicked off the inaugural meeting Tuesday of a government task force that will make recommendations on licensing and operating integrated resorts (IR) with casinos. (Japan Times)
Apr 04
Six-car pileup involving 10-ton cargo truck injures 19 in Nagano
A large cargo truck crashed into heavy traffic and triggered a five-car pileup on an expressway in Suwa City on Monday, leaving at least 19 people injured. (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 04
Roller coaster stops midair with 7 passengers
A roller coaster was brought to an emergency stop at the Nagashima Spa Land amusement park in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, Monday morning, leaving seven passengers suspended in midair for about 15 minutes. (Jiji)
Apr 04
Japan to send back its ambassador to S.Korea
Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan is sending back its ambassador to South Korea. His announcement ends 3 months of diplomatic standoff over the statue symbolizing those referred to as wartime comfort women. (NHK)
Apr 04
Vietnamese girl murdered in Japan buried in hometown funeral
A murdered 9-year-old Vietnamese girl, whose body was recently found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture, was buried Monday at a cemetery in her hometown in northern Vietnam, with about 600 family and friends attending the funeral. (Japan Times)