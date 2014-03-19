The city of Osaka has officially recognized a same-sex couple as foster parents, becoming the first municipality in Japan to do so, local and central government officials said Wednesday, as efforts are being made to eliminate discrimination against sexual minorities.

The city government formally recognized two men, one in his 40s and partner in his 30s, as foster parents. The couple, who asked not to be identified along with a teenage boy under their foster care, has been living with the boy since February.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said there is "no precedent" for a same-sex couple being certified as foster parents.