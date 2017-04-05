A police officer with the Chiba Prefectural Police has been accused of exposing himself inside a train carriage in Chiba City last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun.
On October 31, Hayato Nagashima, a 24-year-old officer at the Kashiwa Police Station, allegedly pulled down his pants to reveal his genitals inside a carriage of the Uchibo Line as it traveled toward JR Chiba Station.
On February 6, police sent papers on Nagashima to the Chiba District Public Prosecutor's Office. He was prosecuted at the Chiba District Court on suspicion of indecent exposure on March 30.
Police apprehended Nagashima, who was off duty at the time of the incident, after receiving a tip from JR personnel. He initially admitted to the allegations during questioning by prefectural police. However, he now denies the charges.
