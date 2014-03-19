Tojinbo is a natural landmark in Japan consisting of a kilometer-long stretch of rocky cliffs along the Sea of Japan in Fukui Prefecture. The column-like volcanic rock standing defiantly against the particularly violent waves in the area make for a beautiful scene.

However, it also has the dark notoriety of being a popular place to commit suicide. Like with many suicide hot spots, the more people commit suicide there, the more it fuels its reputation inviting even more at the end of their ropes. It's a stigma that knows no end.

This dilemma has plagued resident Yukio Shige for years both as a police officer and head of a suicide prevention NPO after retirement. In his experience of investigating dozens of jumping deaths and preventing four-times as many, he says that about 90-percent of the cases come from outside Fukui Prefecture, likely drawn in by Tojinbo's grim reputation.

Since starting his patrols and awareness campaigns, Shige managed to lower Tojinbo's suicide rate to an all-time low of seven in 2014. Unfortunately, since then that number has been steadily climbing to 12 in 2015 and 14 in 2016.

However, at the end of the first quarter of 2017, the number has held steady at zero. This is no small feat either - national suicide rates are at their highest from March to July, so having gotten through last month without any deaths is a significant achievement.

And who do we have to thank for this? Brave Pokemon hunters.

We reported on what is now being called the "Pokemon Go Effect" back when it first appeared shortly after the game's release in Japan. Then it wasn't clear to what degree these Pokemon players were actually helping, but with a four month streak in effect, we're starting to get an idea.

Once it was learned that Tojinbo was a breeding ground of some of the most elusive Pokemon around, people arrived in droves and camped out over night causing the once desolate scenery to become speckled with the warm glow of smartphone screens. Plateaus where people once stood to contemplate death became gathering places of Pokemon hunters tapping away at touch screens.