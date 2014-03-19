Another temple found possibly vandalized with liquid
Japan Today -- Apr 06
Zojoji Temple in central Tokyo may be the latest victim of suspected vandals believed to have defaced shrines and temples across Japan this month with a liquid substance, according to the police.

At least a dozen stains were found at various locations including on the temple's bell and the Sangedatsumon wooden main gate, which was built in 1622 and is designated a national important cultural property.

Police are investigating the case on suspicion of destruction of property and buildings at the shrine, which is located near Tokyo Tower.

A temple official found a liquid stain on the main gate early Tuesday evening and reported the incident to the police Wednesday morning after another stain was found on a stone figure. The gate remains open during nighttime to allow people to enter the temple's premises freely.

東京の増上寺で、油のような液体がかけられた跡が見つかりました。都内では4日、明治神宮でも見つかるなど全国で同様の被害が相次いでいます。　警視庁によりますと、港区の増上寺で、門や柱、観音像など十数カ所に油のような液体がかけられた跡が見つかりました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
