The number of stalking cases recognized by Japanese police in 2016 rose 3.5 pct from the previous year to 22,737, topping 20,000 for the fourth straight year, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The number of domestic violence cases climbed 10.7 pct to a record 69,908, the 13th consecutive increase.

"Recognized domestic violence cases went up possibly because of increased public awareness of the problem and the improvement of systems for consultation through cooperation with related bodies," an agency official said.

Women accounted for 88.8 pct of all stalking victims.