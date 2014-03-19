The number of stalking cases recognized by Japanese police in 2016 rose 3.5 pct from the previous year to 22,737, topping 20,000 for the fourth straight year, the National Police Agency said Thursday.
The number of domestic violence cases climbed 10.7 pct to a record 69,908, the 13th consecutive increase.
"Recognized domestic violence cases went up possibly because of increased public awareness of the problem and the improvement of systems for consultation through cooperation with related bodies," an agency official said.
Women accounted for 88.8 pct of all stalking victims.
U.S. President Donald Trump told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in telephone talks Thursday that the United States considers all options are on the table in dealing with North Korea, according to the Japanese leader. (Kyodo)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly licked the face of a school girl inside an apartment building in Adachi Ward last month, reports Nippon News Network. (tokyoreporter.com)
A man who jumped off a railway platform Thursday in central Tokyo as a commuter train was passing through the station survived, as he broke through the glass of the driver's compartment, according to police. (Japan Today)
Monthly allowances given by parents to students who entered private colleges in the Tokyo metropolitan area last spring dropped for the 16th straight year, a survey showed Wednesday. (the-japan-news.com)
Aomori Prefectural Police have arrested a 16-year-old for allegedly not paying the driver of taxi after journey of hundreds of kilometers that began in Fukushima Prefecture earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Tojinbo is a natural landmark in Japan consisting of a kilometer-long stretch of rocky cliffs along the Sea of Japan in Fukui Prefecture. The column-like volcanic rock standing defiantly against the particularly violent waves in the area make for a beautiful scene. (Japan Today)
The city of Osaka has officially recognized a same-sex couple as foster parents, becoming the first municipality in Japan to do so, local and central government officials said Wednesday, as efforts are being made to eliminate discrimination against sexual minorities. (Kyodo)
Zojoji Temple in central Tokyo may be the latest victim of suspected vandals believed to have defaced shrines and temples across Japan this month with a liquid substance, according to the police. (Japan Today)