Monthly allowances given by parents to students who entered private colleges in the Tokyo metropolitan area last spring dropped for the 16th straight year, a survey showed Wednesday.

The average allowance per month for first-year students at school away from home fell ¥1,000 from the previous year to ¥85,700, according to the survey by the Tokyo Federation of Private University Faculty and Staff Unions.

Excluding rent, living expenses from the allowance came to ¥790 per day.