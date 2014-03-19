Allowances drop for private college students
the-japan-news.com -- Apr 07
Monthly allowances given by parents to students who entered private colleges in the Tokyo metropolitan area last spring dropped for the 16th straight year, a survey showed Wednesday.

The average allowance per month for first-year students at school away from home fell ¥1,000 from the previous year to ¥85,700, according to the survey by the Tokyo Federation of Private University Faculty and Staff Unions.

Excluding rent, living expenses from the allowance came to ¥790 per day.

News source: the-japan-news.com
MORE NEWS
Apr 07
Trump tells Abe all options on table to handle N. Korea
U.S. President Donald Trump told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in telephone talks Thursday that the United States considers all options are on the table in dealing with North Korea, according to the Japanese leader. (Kyodo)
Apr 07
Stalking cases top 20,000 for 4th straight year in Japan
The number of stalking cases recognized by Japanese police in 2016 rose 3.5 pct from the previous year to 22,737, topping 20,000 for the fourth straight year, the National Police Agency said Thursday. (Jiji)
Apr 07
Tokyo cops: Man licked face of girl, 11, after getting 'turned on'
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly licked the face of a school girl inside an apartment building in Adachi Ward last month, reports Nippon News Network. (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 07
Another arrest warrant served on ex-NHK reporter over 3rd rape
A former reporter for public broadcaster NHK who has been charged with two rapes was served with a fresh arrest warrant Thursday on suspicion of another rape, police said. (Japan Today)
Apr 07
Man jumps off platform; breaks through train driver's cabin window
A man who jumped off a railway platform Thursday in central Tokyo as a commuter train was passing through the station survived, as he broke through the glass of the driver's compartment, according to police. (Japan Today)
Apr 07
Allowances drop for private college students
Monthly allowances given by parents to students who entered private colleges in the Tokyo metropolitan area last spring dropped for the 16th straight year, a survey showed Wednesday. (the-japan-news.com)
Apr 07
Aomori cops: Boy, 16, flees taxi without paying after 400-kilometer trip
Aomori Prefectural Police have arrested a 16-year-old for allegedly not paying the driver of taxi after journey of hundreds of kilometers that began in Fukushima Prefecture earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 06
Famous suicide spot turned Pokemon Go hotspot reports zero deaths so far in 2017
Tojinbo is a natural landmark in Japan consisting of a kilometer-long stretch of rocky cliffs along the Sea of Japan in Fukui Prefecture. The column-like volcanic rock standing defiantly against the particularly violent waves in the area make for a beautiful scene. (Japan Today)
Apr 06
Osaka 1st Japan city to recognize same-sex couple as foster parents
The city of Osaka has officially recognized a same-sex couple as foster parents, becoming the first municipality in Japan to do so, local and central government officials said Wednesday, as efforts are being made to eliminate discrimination against sexual minorities. (Kyodo)
Apr 06
Another temple found possibly vandalized with liquid
Zojoji Temple in central Tokyo may be the latest victim of suspected vandals believed to have defaced shrines and temples across Japan this month with a liquid substance, according to the police. (Japan Today)