A former reporter for public broadcaster NHK who has been charged with two rapes was served with a fresh arrest warrant Thursday on suspicion of another rape, police said.

Yasutaka Tsurumoto, 28, is suspected of breaking into the room of a woman in her 20s and sexually assaulting her early in the morning on Dec. 12, 2013, while working as a reporter at the Yamanashi Prefecture bureau of NHK.

He has denied the allegation, the police said.

Tsurumoto was indicted in February on a charge of raping a woman a year earlier in Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and indicted again Wednesday over another rape in October 2014 in Yamanashi.

DNA samples collected from the two incident sites in Yamanashi matched those left at the scene in Yamagata, investigators said.

According to an investigative source, Tsurumoto has also denied the charges in those cases.

女性に乱暴したなどの疑いで元NHKの記者の男を3度目の逮捕です。 元NHK山形放送局の記者・弦本康孝容疑者（28）は2013年12月、山梨県内に住む当時20代の女性の自宅に侵入し、乱暴した疑いなどが持たれています。