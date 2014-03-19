Another arrest warrant served on ex-NHK reporter over 3rd rape
A former reporter for public broadcaster NHK who has been charged with two rapes was served with a fresh arrest warrant Thursday on suspicion of another rape, police said.

Yasutaka Tsurumoto, 28, is suspected of breaking into the room of a woman in her 20s and sexually assaulting her early in the morning on Dec. 12, 2013, while working as a reporter at the Yamanashi Prefecture bureau of NHK.

He has denied the allegation, the police said.

Tsurumoto was indicted in February on a charge of raping a woman a year earlier in Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and indicted again Wednesday over another rape in October 2014 in Yamanashi.

DNA samples collected from the two incident sites in Yamanashi matched those left at the scene in Yamagata, investigators said.

According to an investigative source, Tsurumoto has also denied the charges in those cases.

女性に乱暴したなどの疑いで元NHKの記者の男を3度目の逮捕です。　元NHK山形放送局の記者・弦本康孝容疑者（28）は2013年12月、山梨県内に住む当時20代の女性の自宅に侵入し、乱暴した疑いなどが持たれています。
Apr 07
Trump tells Abe all options on table to handle N. Korea
U.S. President Donald Trump told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in telephone talks Thursday that the United States considers all options are on the table in dealing with North Korea, according to the Japanese leader. (Kyodo)
Apr 07
Stalking cases top 20,000 for 4th straight year in Japan
The number of stalking cases recognized by Japanese police in 2016 rose 3.5 pct from the previous year to 22,737, topping 20,000 for the fourth straight year, the National Police Agency said Thursday. (Jiji)
Apr 07
Tokyo cops: Man licked face of girl, 11, after getting 'turned on'
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly licked the face of a school girl inside an apartment building in Adachi Ward last month, reports Nippon News Network. (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 07
Apr 07
Man jumps off platform; breaks through train driver's cabin window
A man who jumped off a railway platform Thursday in central Tokyo as a commuter train was passing through the station survived, as he broke through the glass of the driver's compartment, according to police. (Japan Today)
Apr 07
Allowances drop for private college students
Monthly allowances given by parents to students who entered private colleges in the Tokyo metropolitan area last spring dropped for the 16th straight year, a survey showed Wednesday. (the-japan-news.com)
Apr 07
Aomori cops: Boy, 16, flees taxi without paying after 400-kilometer trip
Aomori Prefectural Police have arrested a 16-year-old for allegedly not paying the driver of taxi after journey of hundreds of kilometers that began in Fukushima Prefecture earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 06
Famous suicide spot turned Pokemon Go hotspot reports zero deaths so far in 2017
Tojinbo is a natural landmark in Japan consisting of a kilometer-long stretch of rocky cliffs along the Sea of Japan in Fukui Prefecture. The column-like volcanic rock standing defiantly against the particularly violent waves in the area make for a beautiful scene. (Japan Today)
Apr 06
Osaka 1st Japan city to recognize same-sex couple as foster parents
The city of Osaka has officially recognized a same-sex couple as foster parents, becoming the first municipality in Japan to do so, local and central government officials said Wednesday, as efforts are being made to eliminate discrimination against sexual minorities. (Kyodo)
Apr 06
Another temple found possibly vandalized with liquid
Zojoji Temple in central Tokyo may be the latest victim of suspected vandals believed to have defaced shrines and temples across Japan this month with a liquid substance, according to the police. (Japan Today)