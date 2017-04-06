Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly licked the face of a school girl inside an apartment building in Adachi Ward last month, reports Nippon News Network.

On March 7 at 4:30 p.m., Ryuichi Ishida, a temporary worker, approached the girl, a fifth-year elementary school student, from behind as she entered the apartment building while commuting home.

On a pathway in the building, the suspect then suddenly ran his tongue over her left cheek as he prodded her buttocks. When the girl screamed, he hit her in the head twice and fled the scene.

The girl suffered a bruise that required one week to heal in the incident.

Ishida, who has been charged with indecent assault resulting in injury, admits to the allegations. "When I drink alcohol I get turned on. I then become driven by an impulse to touch women's bodies," the suspect is quoted.

東京・足立区のマンションで11歳の女の子の頬をなめたうえ、顔を殴ったとして41歳の男が逮捕されました。 石田隆一容疑者は先月、足立区のマンションの通路で下校途中の小学5年の女の子の頬をなめ、顔を殴った疑いが持たれています。女の子は顔に全治1週間のけがをしました。