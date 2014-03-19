A man who jumped off a railway platform Thursday in central Tokyo as a commuter train was passing through the station survived, as he broke through the glass of the driver's compartment, according to police.

The man jumped in front of the express train on the Tobu Tojo Line at 1:50 p.m. as it was passing through Tobunerima Station in Tokyo's Itabashi Ward.

His upper body broke the window of the driver's cabin and he suffered serious injuries including bone fractures. But they are not life-threatening and he is able to communicate, the police said.

The train driver suffered minor shoulder and arm injuries, according to the police.