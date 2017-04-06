Aomori Prefectural Police have arrested a 16-year-old for allegedly not paying the driver of taxi after journey of hundreds of kilometers that began in Fukushima Prefecture earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun

On March 16 at 10:15 p.m., the boy hailed the cab in front of JR Fukushima Station. Upon the taxi's arrival at a parking lot in Hirosaki City, Aomori about five hours later, the suspect exited the vehicle without paying the male driver, 65, the fare, which including tolls came to 145,000 yen.

The boy, who was arrested on Wednesday on charges of fraud, admits to the allegations. "I wanted to return home," the suspect is quoted by police.

During the trip, the boy led the driver to believe that he had the money to pay the fare, according to TV Asahi (Apr. 6).

When the suspect exited the cab, after a journey of around 400 kilometers, he told the driver that he was going to retrieve the money for the fare. However, he never returned.

福島市から青森県弘前市まで約400キロをタクシーに乗り、料金約14万5000円を払わずに逃げたとして16歳の少年が逮捕されました。 福島駅前からタクシーに乗った少年は、駐車場でタクシーを降りて「お金を取ってくる」と言ったまま戻ってこなかったということです。