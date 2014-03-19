The population of the central Japan city of Shizuoka stood at an estimated 699,421 as of Saturday, it was learned Friday.

Due to an outflow of young people, Shizuoka probably became the first of 20 government ordinance-designated major cities in the country to see a population drop below 700,000, informed sources said.

Even if its population is actually found to have come below the threshold, Sizuoka will not lose the major city status, an internal affairs ministry official said.

But the Shizuoka case clearly illustrates the fact that not only rural areas but also core regional cities in Japan are struggling with population drops, pundits pointed out.