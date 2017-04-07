Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko took King Felipe the Sixth and Queen Letizia of Spain to Shizuoka City, west of Tokyo. The Spanish royals were visiting Japan as state guests.
The 2 couples on Friday visited an earthquake and disaster prevention center.
Center officials explained to the royal visitors that there are 2 types of tsunami -- one occurs when a seabed rises and the other caused by a sinking seabed.
The Emperor asked which is more damaging.
At the restaurant where they had lunch, they were shown a Western-style mechanical clock. A Spanish king sent it to Tokugawa Ieyasu, the founder of the Tokugawa shogun feudal government, about 400 years ago.
It was a show of gratitude after residents of today's Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, rescued crewmembers of a shipwrecked Spanish vessel.
