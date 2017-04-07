Officials of Japan's land ministry are investigating private school operator Moritomo Gakuen over the possibility that the operator received an improper reimbursement for soil improvement.
The officials say Moritomo received about 130 million yen, or about 1.2 million dollars, last year from the government for the work on then state-owned land in Osaka's Toyonaka City. The institution had planned to open an elementary school there.
But the officials say Moritomo apparently paid a construction firm that did the work only about 980,000 dollars including tax.
The officials say Moritomo's reimbursement may have exceeded what it paid by more than 200,000 dollars.
Viewers of a television program that introduces mysteries of the world did a double take after an episode broadcast earlier this week claimed the moon doesn't rotate, reports ITMedia (tokyoreporter.com)
Yamato Transport Co, Japan's leading door-to-door courier firm, is considering withdrawing from its same-day delivery service for Amazon.com Inc to reduce its drivers' heavy workloads, sources close to the matter said Friday. (Japan Today)
Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a teenage boy for allegedly taking illicit video of girl inside a toilet at a movie theater while they were on a date in Fukuoka, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Bank of Japan Gov Haruhiko Kuroda has emphatically missed his single most important performance indicator, and yet is looking a good bet for a second term - the first in more than half a century - if the 72-year-old can face the strain. (Japan Today)