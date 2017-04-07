Moritomo may have improperly received refund
NHK -- Apr 08
Officials of Japan's land ministry are investigating private school operator Moritomo Gakuen over the possibility that the operator received an improper reimbursement for soil improvement.

The officials say Moritomo received about 130 million yen, or about 1.2 million dollars, last year from the government for the work on then state-owned land in Osaka's Toyonaka City. The institution had planned to open an elementary school there.

But the officials say Moritomo apparently paid a construction firm that did the work only about 980,000 dollars including tax.

The officials say Moritomo's reimbursement may have exceeded what it paid by more than 200,000 dollars.

学校法人「森友学園」が国から支払いを受けた土壌改良工事の費用約1億3000万円のうち、2000万円を不正に受け取った疑いがあることが分かりました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Apr 08
Abe: Japan supports US resolve
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the government supports the US government's resolve not to tolerate the proliferation and use of chemical weapons. (NHK)
Apr 08
Parents arrested for abusing 5-year-old son with frying pan, saw
Police in Osaka said Friday have arrested a 33-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife on suspicion of abusing their 5-year-old son after they injured him with a frying pan and a saw. (Japan Today)
Apr 08
Population seen falling below 700,000 in Shizuoka
The population of the central Japan city of Shizuoka stood at an estimated 699,421 as of Saturday, it was learned Friday. (Jiji)
Apr 08
Fine and healthy dining in rural Japan
As soon as the express train leaves for Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo, you leave behind the suburbs and encounter forests where they say animals still roam in search of fruit. (star2.com)
Apr 08
Japanese TV show ridiculed for claiming moon doesn't rotate
Viewers of a television program that introduces mysteries of the world did a double take after an episode broadcast earlier this week claimed the moon doesn't rotate, reports ITMedia (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 08
Yamato considers withdrawing from Amazon's same-day delivery service
Yamato Transport Co, Japan's leading door-to-door courier firm, is considering withdrawing from its same-day delivery service for Amazon.com Inc to reduce its drivers' heavy workloads, sources close to the matter said Friday. (Japan Today)
Apr 08
Imperial couple take Spanish Royals to day trip
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko took King Felipe the Sixth and Queen Letizia of Spain to Shizuoka City, west of Tokyo. The Spanish royals were visiting Japan as state guests. (NHK)
Apr 08
Fukuoka cops: Teenage boy illicitly filmed date in theater toilet
Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a teenage boy for allegedly taking illicit video of girl inside a toilet at a movie theater while they were on a date in Fukuoka, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 08
Kuroda likely favorite for second BOJ term, if willing
Bank of Japan Gov Haruhiko Kuroda has emphatically missed his single most important performance indicator, and yet is looking a good bet for a second term - the first in more than half a century - if the 72-year-old can face the strain. (Japan Today)
Apr 08
Actress Utako Kyo, half of comedy duo "Utako Keisuke," dies at 89
Utako Kyo, a Japanese actress and half of the popular stand-up comedy duo "Utako Keisue," died on Thursday. She was 89. (Jiji)