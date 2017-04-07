Officials of Japan's land ministry are investigating private school operator Moritomo Gakuen over the possibility that the operator received an improper reimbursement for soil improvement.

The officials say Moritomo received about 130 million yen, or about 1.2 million dollars, last year from the government for the work on then state-owned land in Osaka's Toyonaka City. The institution had planned to open an elementary school there.

But the officials say Moritomo apparently paid a construction firm that did the work only about 980,000 dollars including tax.

The officials say Moritomo's reimbursement may have exceeded what it paid by more than 200,000 dollars.

学校法人「森友学園」が国から支払いを受けた土壌改良工事の費用約1億3000万円のうち、2000万円を不正に受け取った疑いがあることが分かりました。