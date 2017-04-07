Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the government supports the US government's resolve not to tolerate the proliferation and use of chemical weapons.
Abe was commenting on the US missile attack on a Syrian airbase that followed a suspected chemical attack in opposition-held territory in the country.
Abe spoke to reporters after he presided over a ministerial session of the National Security Council on the matter on Friday.
Abe said many innocent civilians had fallen victim to chemical weapons in Syria, and the international community is shocked at the disaster in which infants also became vicitms. He said the attack is extremely inhumane and violates UN resolutions.
Abe said the Japanese government supports the US administration's resolve that it will never tolerate the proliferation and use of chemical weapons. He said he understands that the latest US action is a measure to prevent the situation from getting more serious.
Abe noted threats posed by weapons of mass destruction are becoming more serious in East Asia. The prime minster stated that Japan highly appreciates US President Donald Trump's strong commitment to maintaining the international order as well as to the peace and security of the US allies and the entire world.
