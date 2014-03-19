Parents arrested for abusing 5-year-old son with frying pan, saw
Japan Today -- Apr 08
Police in Osaka said Friday have arrested a 33-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife on suspicion of abusing their 5-year-old son after they injured him with a frying pan and a saw.

According to police, Daisuke Omoto has pleaded not guilty, but his wife Ayano - who is the boy's stepmother - has pleaded guilty to abusing him at their home in Kita Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the couple are suspected of repeatedly hitting the boy with a frying pan and cutting his cheek with a saw between Feb 20 and March 1.

The case came to light on March 1 when the boy was found wandering naked, wearing only his shoes, in the neighbourhood by a local resident who reported the incident to police.

At first, the boy, who had bruises all over his body, told police he had fallen off some playground apparatus but later said his father and mother had beaten him.

5歳の男の子の全身をフライパンで殴り、顔をノコギリで切り付けてけがをさせたとして、両親が大阪府警に逮捕されました。　傷害の疑いで逮捕されたのは、大阪市北区の会社員・尾本大輔容疑者（33）と妻で無職の綾乃容疑者（28）です。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
