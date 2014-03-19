Police in Osaka said Friday have arrested a 33-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife on suspicion of abusing their 5-year-old son after they injured him with a frying pan and a saw.
According to police, Daisuke Omoto has pleaded not guilty, but his wife Ayano - who is the boy's stepmother - has pleaded guilty to abusing him at their home in Kita Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the couple are suspected of repeatedly hitting the boy with a frying pan and cutting his cheek with a saw between Feb 20 and March 1.
The case came to light on March 1 when the boy was found wandering naked, wearing only his shoes, in the neighbourhood by a local resident who reported the incident to police.
At first, the boy, who had bruises all over his body, told police he had fallen off some playground apparatus but later said his father and mother had beaten him.
Viewers of a television program that introduces mysteries of the world did a double take after an episode broadcast earlier this week claimed the moon doesn't rotate, reports ITMedia (tokyoreporter.com)
Yamato Transport Co, Japan's leading door-to-door courier firm, is considering withdrawing from its same-day delivery service for Amazon.com Inc to reduce its drivers' heavy workloads, sources close to the matter said Friday. (Japan Today)
Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a teenage boy for allegedly taking illicit video of girl inside a toilet at a movie theater while they were on a date in Fukuoka, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Bank of Japan Gov Haruhiko Kuroda has emphatically missed his single most important performance indicator, and yet is looking a good bet for a second term - the first in more than half a century - if the 72-year-old can face the strain. (Japan Today)