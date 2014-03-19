Yamato considers withdrawing from Amazon's same-day delivery service
Japan Today -- Apr 08
Yamato Transport Co, Japan's leading door-to-door courier firm, is considering withdrawing from its same-day delivery service for Amazon.com Inc to reduce its drivers' heavy workloads, sources close to the matter said Friday.

Online retail giant Amazon offers the service to customers who pay a 3,900 yen annual fee, with parcels delivered through Yamato on the day orders are placed. But the service has led to Yamato drivers increasingly being overworked, with a particularly high volume of nighttime deliveries.

Yamato will gradually reduce accepting parcels for the service and eventually withdraw from the service completely, a move that could force online retail firms to review their overall services, the sources said.

Last month, the group firm of Yamato Holdings Co said it will review contracts with major corporate clients, including online retailers, in its effort to reduce the amount of parcels it handles.

The company had been considering partly terminating contracts with major clients that refused to accept raised shipping fees or by deferring delivery days during peak periods.

Yamato plans to raise its base shipping fees by the end of September for the first time in 27 years to maintain service quality amid insufficient manpower and an increase in online shopping, while struggling with growing costs for outsourcing a part of its deliveries.

長時間労働を改善するため、当日配送も見直します。　ヤマト運輸は、ネット通販大手「アマゾン」の当日配送サービスについて、荷物の引き受けを縮小する方向で検討していることが分かりました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Apr 08
Abe: Japan supports US resolve
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the government supports the US government's resolve not to tolerate the proliferation and use of chemical weapons. (NHK)
Apr 08
Parents arrested for abusing 5-year-old son with frying pan, saw
Police in Osaka said Friday have arrested a 33-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife on suspicion of abusing their 5-year-old son after they injured him with a frying pan and a saw. (Japan Today)
Apr 08
Population seen falling below 700,000 in Shizuoka
The population of the central Japan city of Shizuoka stood at an estimated 699,421 as of Saturday, it was learned Friday. (Jiji)
Apr 08
Fine and healthy dining in rural Japan
As soon as the express train leaves for Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo, you leave behind the suburbs and encounter forests where they say animals still roam in search of fruit. (star2.com)
Apr 08
Japanese TV show ridiculed for claiming moon doesn't rotate
Viewers of a television program that introduces mysteries of the world did a double take after an episode broadcast earlier this week claimed the moon doesn't rotate, reports ITMedia (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 08
Yamato considers withdrawing from Amazon's same-day delivery service
Yamato Transport Co, Japan's leading door-to-door courier firm, is considering withdrawing from its same-day delivery service for Amazon.com Inc to reduce its drivers' heavy workloads, sources close to the matter said Friday. (Japan Today)
Apr 08
Imperial couple take Spanish Royals to day trip
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko took King Felipe the Sixth and Queen Letizia of Spain to Shizuoka City, west of Tokyo. The Spanish royals were visiting Japan as state guests. (NHK)
Apr 08
Fukuoka cops: Teenage boy illicitly filmed date in theater toilet
Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a teenage boy for allegedly taking illicit video of girl inside a toilet at a movie theater while they were on a date in Fukuoka, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 08
Kuroda likely favorite for second BOJ term, if willing
Bank of Japan Gov Haruhiko Kuroda has emphatically missed his single most important performance indicator, and yet is looking a good bet for a second term - the first in more than half a century - if the 72-year-old can face the strain. (Japan Today)
Apr 08
Actress Utako Kyo, half of comedy duo "Utako Keisuke," dies at 89
Utako Kyo, a Japanese actress and half of the popular stand-up comedy duo "Utako Keisue," died on Thursday. She was 89. (Jiji)