Bank of Japan Gov Haruhiko Kuroda has emphatically missed his single most important performance indicator, and yet is looking a good bet for a second term - the first in more than half a century - if the 72-year-old can face the strain.

There is still a year left in Kuroda's current five-year stint, and the selection process won't begin in earnest until the latter half of this year, but some of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's closest aides and senior financial officials say reappointment is a real possibility.

Kuroda's central policy has been a huge monetary stimulus program to break the decades-long deflationary blight on Japan's economy, but he remains well short of achieving his primary task of getting inflation up to 2%.

There have, however, been no crises during a period of relentless external headwinds, and Abe has been reassured by the unflappable Kuroda's steady hand on the tiller.

"Kuroda is doing a very good job. I think Abe trusts him," a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

Abe told parliament in January the next BOJ head should be someone who carries on the ultra-easy policy bias of Kuroda. In another parliament appearance in February, he praised Kuroda's policies for boosting jobs and growth.