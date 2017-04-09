About 50 attendees at a rock concert near Tokyo reportedly developed symptoms of heat exhaustion on Saturday.

Local firefighters were alerted by a report of injury during a concert by popular rock group ONEOKROCK. They were performing at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, neighboring Tokyo.

Police say about 50 concertgoers complained of symptoms similar to heat exhaustion. More than 20 ambulances were dispatched to the site. 13 were taken to a hospital.

Attendees told NHK that as a singer walked across the stage, members of the audience followed suit and attempted to go near the stage. Chaos resulted.

They said some people were knocked to the floor, while others began feeling ill from the heat.

千葉市の幕張メッセで行われていたロックバンドのコンサート中に来場客約50人が熱中症のような症状を訴えて、21人が病院に搬送されました。 8日午後7時40分ごろ、千葉市美浜区の幕張メッセで「コンサート中に3人が倒れた」と主催者側から119番通報がありました。