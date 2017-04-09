Dozens fall sick during rock concert
NHK -- Apr 09
About 50 attendees at a rock concert near Tokyo reportedly developed symptoms of heat exhaustion on Saturday.

Local firefighters were alerted by a report of injury during a concert by popular rock group ONEOKROCK. They were performing at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, neighboring Tokyo.

Police say about 50 concertgoers complained of symptoms similar to heat exhaustion. More than 20 ambulances were dispatched to the site. 13 were taken to a hospital.

Attendees told NHK that as a singer walked across the stage, members of the audience followed suit and attempted to go near the stage. Chaos resulted.

They said some people were knocked to the floor, while others began feeling ill from the heat.

千葉市の幕張メッセで行われていたロックバンドのコンサート中に来場客約50人が熱中症のような症状を訴えて、21人が病院に搬送されました。　8日午後7時40分ごろ、千葉市美浜区の幕張メッセで「コンサート中に3人が倒れた」と主催者側から119番通報がありました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Apr 09
Dozens fall sick during rock concert
About 50 attendees at a rock concert near Tokyo reportedly developed symptoms of heat exhaustion on Saturday. (NHK)
Apr 09
MSDF officer attempts suicide with gun aboard destroyer
A Maritime Self-Defense Force officer in his 20s attempted to kill himself with a gun aboard a destroyer at the Yokosuka base outside Tokyo on Saturday morning, the MSDF said. (Japan Today)
Apr 09
Police officer arrested for stealing 5 mil yen from 89-year-old man
A 25-year-old police officer was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stealing 5 million yen from the residence of an 89-year-old man in Kaizuka, Osaka Prefecture. (Japan Today)
Apr 09
Man dies, woman in coma after jumping from love hotel room on fire
A man in his 40s died and a woman in her 30s is in a coma after they jumped from the third-floor window of a love hotel to escape a fire in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, on Saturday. (Japan Today)
Apr 09
Kumamoto cops: Women dies after being strangled by husband with towel
Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 73-year-old man for using a towel to strangle his wife, who later died at a hospital, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 09
Japan waiting for Beijing's next move after Trump-Xi summit
Japan is waiting to see what move China will make next toward North Korea after the U.S.-Chinese summit ended Friday, incredulous that Beijing will intensify pressure on Pyongyang in earnest, officials said Saturday. (Jiji)
Apr 09
Roppongi parade targets troublesome street touts
More than 100 persons paraded through an entertainment district in the capital on Friday night to promote recently enacted legislation that restricts undesirable street touts, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 09
Princess Aiko enters high school
Princess Aiko, the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, marked the beginning of her high school education Saturday by attending the entrance ceremony for the private Tokyo institution where she will spend the next three years. (Japan Times)
Apr 09
Over 1,000 idol singers to gather in Tokyo for massive fan event at Budokan
This is really the golden age of Japanese idol singers. Yes, Japan's appreciation for perky vocalists in frilly skirts stretches back to at least the 1970s. The current otaku culture boom, though, mixed with the opportunities modern Internet technology offers for promoting brand-new performers who're still in the earliest phases of building a fanbase means that never before have there been so many listening options for fans of idol music. (Japan Today)
Apr 09
Abe apologizes over minister's remarks on Fukushima evacuees
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized Saturday over controversial remarks recently made by his disaster reconstruction minister, who implied that Fukushima nuclear crisis evacuees from areas where the government deems safe should fend for themselves. (Kyodo)