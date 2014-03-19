Japan is waiting to see what move China will make next toward North Korea after the U.S.-Chinese summit ended Friday, incredulous that Beijing will intensify pressure on Pyongyang in earnest, officials said Saturday.

The Japanese officials also said Washington should think carefully before taking unilateral action against North Korea, which U.S. President Donald Trump indicated during the summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We are sorry we can't see much progress. It is very unusual they did not release a joint statement or document," a government official said, sounding disappointed that no concrete measures were worked out to stop North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons development.

A senior Foreign Ministry official said the two countries did not release any joint document apparently because they did not reach a firm agreement.