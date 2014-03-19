Japan waiting for Beijing's next move after Trump-Xi summit
Jiji -- Apr 09
Japan is waiting to see what move China will make next toward North Korea after the U.S.-Chinese summit ended Friday, incredulous that Beijing will intensify pressure on Pyongyang in earnest, officials said Saturday.

The Japanese officials also said Washington should think carefully before taking unilateral action against North Korea, which U.S. President Donald Trump indicated during the summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We are sorry we can't see much progress. It is very unusual they did not release a joint statement or document," a government official said, sounding disappointed that no concrete measures were worked out to stop North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons development.

A senior Foreign Ministry official said the two countries did not release any joint document apparently because they did not reach a firm agreement.

Dozens fall sick during rock concert
About 50 attendees at a rock concert near Tokyo reportedly developed symptoms of heat exhaustion on Saturday. (NHK)
MSDF officer attempts suicide with gun aboard destroyer
A Maritime Self-Defense Force officer in his 20s attempted to kill himself with a gun aboard a destroyer at the Yokosuka base outside Tokyo on Saturday morning, the MSDF said. (Japan Today)
Police officer arrested for stealing 5 mil yen from 89-year-old man
A 25-year-old police officer was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stealing 5 million yen from the residence of an 89-year-old man in Kaizuka, Osaka Prefecture. (Japan Today)
Man dies, woman in coma after jumping from love hotel room on fire
A man in his 40s died and a woman in her 30s is in a coma after they jumped from the third-floor window of a love hotel to escape a fire in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, on Saturday. (Japan Today)
Kumamoto cops: Women dies after being strangled by husband with towel
Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 73-year-old man for using a towel to strangle his wife, who later died at a hospital, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Roppongi parade targets troublesome street touts
More than 100 persons paraded through an entertainment district in the capital on Friday night to promote recently enacted legislation that restricts undesirable street touts, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Princess Aiko enters high school
Princess Aiko, the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, marked the beginning of her high school education Saturday by attending the entrance ceremony for the private Tokyo institution where she will spend the next three years. (Japan Times)
Over 1,000 idol singers to gather in Tokyo for massive fan event at Budokan
This is really the golden age of Japanese idol singers. Yes, Japan's appreciation for perky vocalists in frilly skirts stretches back to at least the 1970s. The current otaku culture boom, though, mixed with the opportunities modern Internet technology offers for promoting brand-new performers who're still in the earliest phases of building a fanbase means that never before have there been so many listening options for fans of idol music. (Japan Today)
Abe apologizes over minister's remarks on Fukushima evacuees
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized Saturday over controversial remarks recently made by his disaster reconstruction minister, who implied that Fukushima nuclear crisis evacuees from areas where the government deems safe should fend for themselves. (Kyodo)