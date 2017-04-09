Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 73-year-old man for using a towel to strangle his wife, who later died at a hospital, reports TV Asahi

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Hiromi Iwashita, 73, telephoned emergency services to report that he had strangled his wife at the residence they shared in Kumamoto City's Higashi Ward.

The suspect's 74-year-old wife, Yae Iwashita, was found collapsed on the floor and unconscious by a fire crew arriving at the scene. She died about 1.5 hours later after she was transported to a hospital.

Hiromi, who has been charged with attempted murder, told police he strangled his wife with a towel because he "was exhausted from nursing care so I tried to kill her."

熊本市で、73歳の男が74歳の妻の首をタオルで絞めて殺害しようとしたとして逮捕されました。妻は病院で死亡が確認されています。 警察などによりますと、8日午前11時ごろ、熊本市東区の無職・岩下洋見容疑者から「妻の首を絞めた」と消防に通報がありました。