Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 73-year-old man for using a towel to strangle his wife, who later died at a hospital, reports TV Asahi
At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Hiromi Iwashita, 73, telephoned emergency services to report that he had strangled his wife at the residence they shared in Kumamoto City's Higashi Ward.
The suspect's 74-year-old wife, Yae Iwashita, was found collapsed on the floor and unconscious by a fire crew arriving at the scene. She died about 1.5 hours later after she was transported to a hospital.
Hiromi, who has been charged with attempted murder, told police he strangled his wife with a towel because he "was exhausted from nursing care so I tried to kill her."
Japan is waiting to see what move China will make next toward North Korea after the U.S.-Chinese summit ended Friday, incredulous that Beijing will intensify pressure on Pyongyang in earnest, officials said Saturday. (Jiji)
More than 100 persons paraded through an entertainment district in the capital on Friday night to promote recently enacted legislation that restricts undesirable street touts, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Princess Aiko, the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, marked the beginning of her high school education Saturday by attending the entrance ceremony for the private Tokyo institution where she will spend the next three years. (Japan Times)
This is really the golden age of Japanese idol singers. Yes, Japan's appreciation for perky vocalists in frilly skirts stretches back to at least the 1970s. The current otaku culture boom, though, mixed with the opportunities modern Internet technology offers for promoting brand-new performers who're still in the earliest phases of building a fanbase means that never before have there been so many listening options for fans of idol music. (Japan Today)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized Saturday over controversial remarks recently made by his disaster reconstruction minister, who implied that Fukushima nuclear crisis evacuees from areas where the government deems safe should fend for themselves. (Kyodo)