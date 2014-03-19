A man in his 40s died and a woman in her 30s is in a coma after they jumped from the third-floor window of a love hotel to escape a fire in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, on Saturday.

According to police and firefighters, the fire broke out at the Hotel Sky, about 600 meters north of JR Ikebukuro Station, at 3 p.m. Fuji TV reported. Witnesses on the street saw the man and woman jump from the window and fall 15 meters to the sidewalk.

The man was bleeding from the head. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman also suffered a head injury and remained in a coma on Saturday night, police said.

火元とみられるホテルの3階の部屋から飛び降りた男性が死亡し、女性が意識不明の重体です。 目撃した人：「上（3階）から煙が出て、下に2人が倒れていました。