Trade ministers from Japan and ASEAN said Saturday that they will strive to conclude a mega free trade deal in Asia called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

At a meeting in Osaka, the ministers also agreed to consider talent development, rule-making and economic cooperation in such areas as infrastructure to realize a comprehensive, high-quality and mutually beneficial free trade framework.

The meeting marked a "big step toward concluding the RCEP," said Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko at a press conference after the meeting. "We were able to agree to seek both a high-quality deal Japan is advocating and its early conclusion at the same time."

Based on Saturday's agreement, Japan is expected to develop specific plans for a cooperation package with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, including support for small and midsize firms in ASEAN member countries.

The RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement between the ASEAN nations and six other countries with which ASEAN already has FTAs-Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand.