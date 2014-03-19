Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized Saturday over controversial remarks recently made by his disaster reconstruction minister, who implied that Fukushima nuclear crisis evacuees from areas where the government deems safe should fend for themselves.

"The minister has already apologized himself but I want to straightforwardly express my apology," Abe told reporters in the city of Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, during his visit to see the area's reconstruction from the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and ensuing nuclear disaster. The minister, Masahiro Imamura, was accompanying Abe.

Opposition parties have been calling for the resignation of Imamura, who told reporters Tuesday that the decision by people to remain evacuated from the areas outside the government-designated zones around the Fukushima Daiichi plant is their "own responsibility, their own choice."

福島県の被災地を訪問した安倍総理大臣は、今村復興大臣が4日の記者会見で「自主避難者の帰還は自己責任だ」などと発言したことについて謝罪しました。 安倍総理大臣：「今村大臣からすでに謝罪をしているところでありますが、私からも率直におわび申し上げたいと思っています。