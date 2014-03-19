A 25-year-old police officer was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stealing 5 million yen from the residence of an 89-year-old man in Kaizuka, Osaka Prefecture.

The officer, Takumi Deguchi, has admitted to stealing money from the elderly man's house on two occasions, police said. He was quoted by police as saying he stole the money to pay back gambling debts, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to Osaka prefectural police, Deguchi – who is stationed at a koban (police box) near the man's residence-and a senior officer first visited the man's home on Jan 10 after he reported that his wallet was missing. Deguchi said that while they were searching the rooms, he found a large amount of cash in a box sitting on top of a chest of drawers. The senior officer advised the man to put his money in a bank.

However, Deguchi went back to the man's home by himself later that same day, gained admittance on some pretext, and stole 2 million yen. On Jan 12, the victim reported the disappearance of his money to Deguchi at the koban.

大阪府警の25歳の巡査が、勤務中に一人暮らしの男性の自宅から現金を盗んだとして逮捕されました。 貝塚署の巡査・出口卓実容疑者は1日、大阪府貝塚市内の89歳の男性の自宅から現金約300万円を盗んだ疑いが持たれています。