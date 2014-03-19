A Maritime Self-Defense Force officer in his 20s attempted to kill himself with a gun aboard a destroyer at the Yokosuka base outside Tokyo on Saturday morning, the MSDF said.

The officer, in his 20s, is believed to have shot himself in the stomach in the early morning aboard the Takanami. He is not in a life-threatening condition, and the gun was found on the floor nearby, it said.

Guns are normally kept inside an armament locker on the ship, according to the MSDF.

横須賀基地に停泊中の海上自衛隊の護衛艦で8日朝、幹部自衛官が拳銃で自分の腹を撃って倒れているのが見つかりました。 海上自衛隊によりますと、午前5時ごろ、横須賀基地に停泊中の護衛艦「たかなみ」で、乗務していた20代の幹部自衛官が血を流して倒れていたということです。