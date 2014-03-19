A Maritime Self-Defense Force officer in his 20s attempted to kill himself with a gun aboard a destroyer at the Yokosuka base outside Tokyo on Saturday morning, the MSDF said.
The officer, in his 20s, is believed to have shot himself in the stomach in the early morning aboard the Takanami. He is not in a life-threatening condition, and the gun was found on the floor nearby, it said.
Guns are normally kept inside an armament locker on the ship, according to the MSDF.
Japan is waiting to see what move China will make next toward North Korea after the U.S.-Chinese summit ended Friday, incredulous that Beijing will intensify pressure on Pyongyang in earnest, officials said Saturday. (Jiji)
More than 100 persons paraded through an entertainment district in the capital on Friday night to promote recently enacted legislation that restricts undesirable street touts, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Princess Aiko, the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, marked the beginning of her high school education Saturday by attending the entrance ceremony for the private Tokyo institution where she will spend the next three years. (Japan Times)
This is really the golden age of Japanese idol singers. Yes, Japan's appreciation for perky vocalists in frilly skirts stretches back to at least the 1970s. The current otaku culture boom, though, mixed with the opportunities modern Internet technology offers for promoting brand-new performers who're still in the earliest phases of building a fanbase means that never before have there been so many listening options for fans of idol music. (Japan Today)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized Saturday over controversial remarks recently made by his disaster reconstruction minister, who implied that Fukushima nuclear crisis evacuees from areas where the government deems safe should fend for themselves. (Kyodo)